New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): HDFC Bank CEO and MD Sashidhar Jagdishan on Thursday approached the Supreme Court (SC) against FIR lodged against him for cheating and fraud by Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the petition before a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and K Vinod Chandran, seeking urgent listing of the plea tomorrow.

Also Read | Heart Attacks Being Linked to COVID-19 Vaccines After 4 Years of Being Vaccinated Does Not Stack Up, Says Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Rohatgi said that three Bombay High Court judges have recused from hearing the matter, which has caused a delay in listing.

"A frivolous FIR has been lodged against the MD and the Bank, by trustees of the Lilavati hospital, who are litigating against the other group of trustees. The bank has to recover money from them. In order to twist the arm, they have lodged an FIR through the Magistrate against the MD. We went to the Bombay High Court. Three benches of the Bombay High Court recused from hearing. Now the next date is given as July 14, that is also tentative. Everyday the bank is suffering," the senior advocate said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Woman Kills Husband Just 45 Days After Wedding in Aurangabad, Wanted to Marry Uncle; Arrested.

The bench then agreed to hear the plea seeking quashing of FIR on July 4.

According to the complaint filed by the Trust, which owns and manages the famous Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, Jagdishan allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 2.05 crore in exchange for providing financial advice to help the Chetan Mehta Group retain illegal and undue control over the Trust's governance.

It further accused Jagdishan of misusing his position as the head of a leading private bank to interfere in the internal affairs of a charitable organisation.

Based on application moved by the Trust, the FIR against Jagdishan was registered at the Bandra police station following an order by a Bandra Magistrate court under section 175 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Jagdishan was booked under charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal breach of trust by a public servant. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)