Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], December 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attacked the Congress and the Gandhis over Salman Khurshid's statement that the party's main leaders were from the family.

Speaking to ANI, the Assam CM said, "As I had said, the Gandhi family is still the supreme leader of the Congress party. Mallikarjun Kharge, despite being the national president of the party, has only a limited role."

Also Read | Riya Kumari Murder Case: Cops Investigating Financial Motive Behind Killing of Jharkhand-Based Actress and YouTuber.

He alleged that the Congress presidential election was a 'drama'.

"Salman Khurshid confirmed what I had been saying from the very first day, that all the power rests solely with the Gandhi family. The whole presidential elections was just a drama and the Congress only selected Kharge ji as a remote-control," he said.

Also Read | Indian Government's Decision To Re-Introduce COVID-19 Testing for International Passengers 'Disappointing and a Step Backwards': IATA.

He further alleged that there was 'no democracy" in the Congress.

"Some people were saying that the Congress represents internal democracy and change. But, the truth is that there is no democracy in the Congress party and power rests only with the Gandhi family," he added.

Earlier today, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said Mallikarjun Kharge has an important role in the party, but the main leaders are from the Gandhi family.

"We have several leaders but the main leaders are from the Gandhi family. Kharge Ji is our national president. Mallikarjun Kharge has an important role in strengthening the organisation of the Congress party," he said.

His statement drew criticism from the Opposition, especially the BJP which said Kharge is only a rubber stamp, and the main power rests with the Gandhis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)