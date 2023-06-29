Hyderabad, June 29: A 50-year-old head constable died here on Thursday after his service weapon allegedly misfired, police said.

The head constable was posted on duty at the security printing press located at Mint Compound here when the incident happened, they said. Chattisgarh: ITBP Jawan Dead, Cops Probing Suicide, Weapon Misfire.

A constable handed over the Self Loading Rifle (SLR) to head constable Ramaiah when it allegedly went off accidentally in his hands and the bullet pierced through his chest, a senior Police official said. Hyderabad Shocker: 4-Year-Old Dies After Airgun Misfires at a Farmhouse.

The head constable was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said adding a case was registered.

