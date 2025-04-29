Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): An unidentified person shot a head constable on duty, leaving him seriously injured inside the police station in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said.

The incident occurred on the premises of Jaitwara police station in the district between 12 and 1 am. The injured head constable has been identified as Prince Garg, who is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Rewa, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivesh Singh Baghel told ANI, "Head Constable of Jaitwara police station, Prince Garg was taking a rest on the premises of the police station between 12 and 1 am on Tuesday. During this, an unknown person opened fire on him. Following this, he was immediately taken to the district hospital and later referred to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Rewa. His health condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment."

Upon getting the information about the incident, the Superintendent of Police (SP) formed various teams to identify the accused. The police have identified the accused and efforts are being made to arrest him, he said.

"The accused has been identified as a resident of Mehuti village, and efforts are being made to arrest him. We will arrest him soon and take further legal action against him," the officer added. (ANI)

