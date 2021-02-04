Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) The headless body of an unidentified middle-aged woman was found on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Thursday, police said.

The incident comes barely a week after the mysterious death of a student of a university here.

Locals spotted the body beside the Bharatpur-Chandaka Road near Dasapur village in the morning.

"The deceased is yet to be identified. Sniffer dogs have been pressed into service in search of the severed head," Bhubaneswar DCP U S Dash said.

Prima facie, it seems that the woman was murdered, he said.

"We have cordoned off the area. A scientific team has reached the spot," the DCP said.

A pair of hand gloves, a knife and a bag have been recovered from the spot, police sources said.

Locals suspect that the woman might not be from the nearby villages.

All nearby police were asked to check for missing reports of any middle-aged woman. AAM ACD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)