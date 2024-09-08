New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): In a first, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) is scheduled to conduct a Combined Operational Review and Evaluation (CORE) program for senior officers of Tri-Services at USI, New Delhi, from September 9 to 13.

According to a Defence Ministry statement, the five-day development cum orientation program, has been designed for Major General and equivalent officers from the three services, along with officers from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The CORE program aims to foster jointness and integration and enhance cooperation and coordination among different services to create a detailed understanding of the operational environment.

The program will comprise panel discussions and lectures by 30 eminent speakers and subject matter experts from varied fields, curated around a unique theme on each day. The changing nature of war, globalisation and interconnectedness, lessons from recent ongoing conflicts in the world, impact of non-kinetic warfare, cyber and information warfare, and adoption of artificial intelligence and autonomous systems in the military are some of the topics that will be discussed.

The Combined Operational Review and Orientation (CORE) program has been conceptualized to prepare senior officers of the Indian Armed Forces for future leadership roles by developing skills in strategic planning, duly anticipating, and preparing for future threats, challenges, and conflicts. The effective conduct of future wars will hinge on three vital elements: military leaders, combatants (man-machine interface), and support staff.

The Indian Armed Forces are taking dynamic steps towards modernisation, both in concepts and inventory. It is, therefore, imperative for future senior military leaders to stay abreast of changing geopolitical dynamics and futuristic combat scenarios augmented by disruptive technologies and advancements to take comprehensive decisions. (ANI)

