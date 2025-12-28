Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 28 (ANI): The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) was held in Ahmedabad in the presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

On this occasion, Union Home Minister Shah extended greetings to everyone on the centenary of the IMA and stated that a health ecosystem is being built in the country with a holistic view.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives such as the Swachhata Mission, Fit India Movement, Khelo India, celebration of Yoga Day, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, ABHA and Indradhanush campaigns, promotion of generic medicines, as well as guidance through telemedicine and video conferencing have been undertaken.

An allocation of Rs 1,65,000 crore has been made to develop health infrastructure in the country. The country's health budget has been increased from Rs 37,000 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,28,000 crore today, resulting in several positive changes in the health sector.

He said that achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat requires a healthy demography, and doctors have a key role in this. He emphasised that doctors should focus more on wellness than on illness.

While wholeheartedly appreciating the services rendered by doctors across the country during the COVID period, he also expressed hope that doctors would create a positive environment regarding the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and generic medicines.

He said that as times change, medical ethics also need to evolve. Institutions like the IMA should work to redefine medical ethics, and medical colleges should train future doctors with a strong sense of ethics to ensure the country gets good doctors. He appreciated the service-oriented work of the IMA and urged its doctors to take part in initiatives such as telemedicine and video counselling.

He expressed hope that, along with presenting the demands of doctors, the association would work to further strengthen the country's healthcare sector. He described the newly elected National President, Anil Nayak, as energetic and extended his best wishes, expressing confidence that the association would gain renewed energy and momentum under his leadership.

On this occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, over the past decade, advanced facilities, latest healthcare technologies, and the development of modern infrastructure have made health services more robust. The number of AIIMS, medical colleges, and super-speciality hospitals in the country has increased rapidly.

He added that under the guidance of PM and Amit Shah, the Gujarat Government has always given priority to health and medical education. He added that when Narendra Modi took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the state had only 1,175 medical seats; today, with the planning of one medical college per district, more than 7,000 doctors are being added every year.

Stating that revolutionary changes are taking place in India's medical education sector under the leadership of the Prime Minister, he said that before 2014, the country had 387 medical colleges. With an 88 per cent increase, the number has now risen to 731. Additionally, MBBS seats have increased by 118 per cent. In 2014, there were 51,000 medical seats, which have now crossed 1.12 lakh. With a 133 per cent increase in PG seats, their number has risen from 31,000 to 72,000.

Speaking about Gujarat's efforts to realise the PM's vision of Vikist Bharat by 2047, he said that the Gujarat Government has prepared the Vikist Gujarat @2047 roadmap. This roadmap includes the commitment to building a healthy society with goals such as 100 per cent universal healthcare coverage and the elimination of anaemia and malnutrition by 2024. He expressed hope that the medical sector would play a leading role in achieving the goal of Swasth Gujarat - Sashakt Samruddh Gujarat.

He said that this year marks the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the 150 years of the composition of Vande Mataram, and the centenary of the All India Medical Conference and the association, making it a special year for all. He noted that for over a century, the IMA has guided the country's health sector and has evolved beyond a professional body into a vital platform for safeguarding the nation's health.

Speaking about the theme of IMA NATCON-2025, he said it aligns with the vision of 'Healthcare and Well-being for All' of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. He congratulated all participants on coming together under the centenary motto of Service, Science, and Synergy, and said the conference discussions would give new direction to the country's healthcare sector. He extended best wishes to the new IMA President, Anil Nayak and his team, expressing hope that the new team would move forward with the motto of 'Nation First, Patient First'.

On this occasion, IMA Chief Patron and former President Ketan Desai extended greetings on the organisation's centenary and said that the association functions democratically with everyone's cooperation. He spoke about the radical transformation taking place in the healthcare sector and congratulated the newly elected Anil Nayak on his new responsibility.

Anil J Nayak took oath as the National President of the IMA and, in his first presidential address, thanked everyone and presented expectations from the government.

On this occasion, in the presence of the Union Minister and other dignitaries, the book '100 Steps for a Healthy Life' was released. A world record certificate was also presented. The event was attended by Former National President Dilip Bhanushali, Secretary General Sarvari Dutta, Piyush Jain, Anil Patel, Mehul Shah, along with senior patrons, office-bearers, and member doctors of the association.

Notably, more than 5,000 doctors from across the country participated in the three-day national conference organised by the IMA. (ANI)

