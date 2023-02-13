New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Health Melas will be organised on the 14th of every month at 1.56 lakh Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) across the country as part of the ongoing 'Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar' campaign, a Union health ministry statement said on Monday.

The 'Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar' campaign was launched last year to enhance awareness on healthy living.

Yoga and Zumba sessions, teleconsultation, 'Nikshay Poshan Abhiyan', non-communicable diseases' screening, distribution of medicines and sickle cell disease screening will be organised as part of these countrywide health melas.

A cycle rally, Cycle for Health, will be organised at all AB-HWCs on Tuesday to promote awareness about physical and mental well-being and environment-friendly conveyance, the statement said.

In Delhi, a cyclathon will be organised at Lady Hardinge Medical College, it said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged all citizens to take part in cycling events at their nearest AB-HWCs.

"Cycling is one of the best ways to keep our body healthy, fit and active. Ride as much or as little, as long or as short as you feel, but ride," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

