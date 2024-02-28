By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday and presented him with a model of the BHISHM 'Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube.'

This cube is a part of the broader initiative named "Project BHISHM" - Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri, and is tailored to treat up to 200 casualties, emphasizing rapid response and comprehensive care.

The Aid Cube is equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies.

It integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to facilitate effective coordination, real-time monitoring, and efficient management of medical services in the field.

Mandaviya thanked Gates for his "positive feedback" on BHISHM.

The Union Minister noted that BHISHM was conceptualied to harness India's expertise in areas like digital technologies, pharmaceutical commodities, medical devices and design.

The aim was to come up with a solution that can take quality healthcare to people living in difficult areas including those affected by conflict, health emergencies and other challenges. The solution was showcased at the G20 Health Minister's meeting last August and "was very well received".

"We wish the world to be free of conflict and a solution like BHISHM can help provide relief to people living in these difficult settings - including global hotspots in the Middle East and Europe currently affected by conflict," he said.

"India, led by PM Modi's vision, is focused on research and innovation and national capabilities are increasing. It is blessed with man power and brain power and now also has the added support of Bill power, which will help Indian innovation get to the next level," the minister added.

He also appreciated Bill Gates' comments about Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, anemia-free India and campaigns to get rid of TB and sickle-cell anemia.

Officials said Health Ministry has a strong working relationship with the Gates Foundation and looks forward to strengthening its partnership with it and other international institutions to help contribute solutions to global health problems.

Bill Gates also invited Mandaviya to visit Seattle on his next trip to the United States.

Two Arogya Maitri Disaster Management Cube-BHISHM, revolutionary mobile hospitals equipped with cutting-edge technology, were deployed in Ayodhya to bolster medical readiness and response capabilities during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony last month.

Advanced medical equipment, RFID-tagged for efficient repacking and redeployment, is a key feature of the 'Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube. The state-of-the-art BHISHM software system integrated into a provided tablet allows operators to locate items quickly, monitor their usage and expiry, and ensure readiness for subsequent deployments. (ANI)

