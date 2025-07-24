Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 24 (ANI): Haryana Public Health Engineering and PWD Minister Ranbir Gangwa chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials at the Chandigarh Secretariat on Wednesday, focusing on infrastructure development, project quality, and citizen-centric service delivery.

Gangwa made it clear that no compromise will be tolerated on the quality or durability of public works, stating, "We want good work -- there will be no compromise on strength or quality."

He reviewed the district-wise progress of projects under the AMRUT scheme and directed officials to ensure strict monitoring and timely execution, adding that any delays or substandard work in improving urban infrastructure would not be accepted.

The minister also directed officials to accelerate the implementation of the Chief Minister's announcements, which he described as commitments made to the people. He insisted that any delays in these projects must be reported and addressed immediately.

Expressing concern over the tendency of some contractors to use inferior materials after quoting low rates, Gangwa warned that such practices will not be tolerated. He emphasised the importance of regular quality checks, particularly for construction materials like cement and iron rods. Junior Engineers were instructed to closely monitor sites and ensure materials are sampled and tested as per protocol.

In light of recent rainfall across the state, the minister also took district-wise reports on water drainage and directed departments to strengthen the system to prevent future waterlogging. He stressed the need for better coordination among departments to ensure quicker water clearance and efficient infrastructure response. Districts including Bhiwani, Loharu, Siwani, Adampur, Mahendragarh, and Dabwali were part of the assessment.

Officials informed the minister that more than 50 major infrastructure projects are currently underway across Haryana, with a combined cost exceeding Rs 5,000 crore. Among these, 19 stormwater projects worth Rs 297 crore are also in progress. Gangwa stressed the importance of completing all projects within their stipulated timelines and under regular monitoring.

During the meeting, it was revealed that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been developed for emergency response in situations such as heavy rains, floods, and sewer blockages. Gangwa directed that this SOP be implemented immediately across all districts to ensure prompt and coordinated action during any such incident. He also issued a strong warning against any violation of departmental protocols, stating that corruption would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Addressing the issue of sewerage and road construction, Gangwa criticised the practice of laying new roads only to dig them up shortly after for sewer or pipeline installation. He directed that all underground infrastructure work be completed before road construction begins, and urged close coordination with the Urban Local Bodies and PWD departments for better planning and execution.

Gangwa also instructed officials to take phone calls from elected public representatives seriously. He said these representatives bring public grievances that require prompt attention, and ignoring them is not acceptable. He emphasised that problems raised by sarpanches, municipal councillors, and other local leaders must be resolved promptly, as they are the first point of contact for citizens.

The meeting also covered the status of machines used for sanitation and cleaning work. Gangwa directed officials to ensure that all machines are functioning at optimal capacity, and if any are underperforming or damaged, they must be repaired or replaced immediately. He also instructed that the required machines be delivered to areas most in need.

Concluding the meeting, Minister Gangwa stated that the Public Health Department is directly linked to the daily lives of citizens, which makes the department's responsibility even greater. He reiterated that the Haryana government's objective is not just to make plans but to implement them effectively on the ground, and that every official must work with dedication and accountability.

Additional Chief Secretary Mohammad Shayin, Chief Engineer Devendra Dahima, Asim Khanna, and other senior officials were present at the meeting, along with engineers and staff who joined via video conferencing from across the state. (ANI)

