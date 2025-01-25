New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry hosted Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), who attended the 76th Republic Day celebrations as special invitees on Saturday.

This initiative was undertaken to honour and recognize their unwavering contributions to the success of various health initiatives. To commemorate the outstanding contributions of ASHA, the Government of India has invited around 250 ASHA along with their spouses across the various States of India as Special Guests to the 76th Republic Day Ceremony, the Union Health Ministry said in a press release.

This recognition not only uplifts the morale of these dedicated health workers but also underscores the crucial value of their contributions, setting a strong precedent for acknowledging their essential role. It highlights the significance of their work in advancing public health across India, reinforcing the vital impact they have in improving healthcare access and outcomes.

Addressing the event, the Union Health Secretary stated that "ASHAs are the backbone of health schemes in the country." Appreciating their immense contribution to society, she highlighted that "notable success in the TB elimination mission is significantly attributed to the grassroots level work done by the ASHAs." She also described ASHA as a display of India's Nari Shakti.

According to an official release, currently, over 10.29 lakh ASHAs serve as the first point of contact in India's healthcare system, acting as a crucial link between communities and essential health services. They play a pivotal role in various government health initiatives, such as maternal and child healthcare, promoting immunization, and supporting the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program. ASHAs are also instrumental in addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases and contribute to a wide range of other national health programs. Through their efforts, they are saving countless lives and ensuring that critical health interventions reach those in need, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Upon their arrival in the capital, they were warmly received by the officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Special sightseeing arrangements are made for them to visit Delhi's iconic landmarks. They will visit the National War Memorial at Kartavya Path with a stop at India Gate allowing them to pay homage to the nation's martyrs and will witness the 76th Republic Day parade tomorrow.

The event was also attended by Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary & Mission Director (NHM) and Senior Officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

