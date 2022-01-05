New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued revised guidelines for home isolation of mild, asymptomatic COVID patients.

As per the Ministry, the patients under home isolation will stand discharged and can end isolation after at least seven days of testing positive for the virus and when they experience no fever for three successive days.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Wife Refused To Go to In-Laws for 10 Years Awaiting 'Shubh Muhurat'; High Court Grants Divorce.

"There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over," the Ministry added.

As per the Ministry, asymptomatic cases are laboratory-confirmed cases that are not experiencing any symptoms and have oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 per cent.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Manish Tewari Urges PM Narendra Modi to Announce Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh, Shiv Ram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar.

Clinically assigned mild cases, according to the Ministry, are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with or without fever, without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 per cent.

Meanwhile, India logged 58,097 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. The active caseload of COVID cases in the country now stands at 2,14,004.

As per the Ministry, 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India, of which 828 have recovered. Maharashtra and Delhi are among the worst-hit states with the highest number of recorded Omicron cases at 653 and 464 respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)