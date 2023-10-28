Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Revenue Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jagat Singh Negi said that the health of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh is stable.

He said that he had been shifted to AIIMS just to get a second opinion after he got a stomach infection.

Also Read | Parliamentary Panel May Suggest Re-Criminalising Adultery and Same-Sex Activity.

Jagat Singh Negi Revenue Minister told ANI , "The health of the Chief Minister is fine, he had some infection and he has been shifted to AIIMS New Delhi, he was shifted just to get a second opinion. He was walking properly, I met him before he left for Delhi today morning. He will come back after a medical examination soon."

Meanwhile, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was hospitalised in Shimla after complaining of abdominal pain was flown to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the national capital for a check-up, officials said.

Also Read | West Bengal Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick Faints During Corruption Case Hearing, Hospitalised.

The Chief Minister's health is stable, according to officials at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMC) where he was admitted late on Wednesday night.

"There is nothing serious. The CM has been shifted to AIIMS for a second opinion by the doctors there. His health is stable," said Naresh Chauhan, principal media advisor to the Himachal Chief Minister.

Negi while talking about the issue of crypto Currency fraud in the state said, "The cryptocurrency and online fraud tried to target those people in Himachal Pradesh who received the compensation money from the four-lane road construction as they had given their land."

"Those who have received compensation for their land are the easy target for cryptocurrency and other people involved in online fraud. The people should avoid becoming their target." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)