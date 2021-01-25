Sultanpur, Jan 25 (PTI) Hearing in a case filed by shooter Vartika Singh against Union minister Smriti Irani and two others that was to be heard on Monday will now be held on February 2.

The hearing in the MP-MLA Court was scheduled for January 25 but it was postponed to February 2 as judge PK Jayant was on leave on Monday, Vartika Singh's counsel Rohit Tripathi said.

Vartika, an international shooter, has moved a court here accusing the Union minister and two others of demanding money to make her a member of the central women's commission.

She moved the court days after she was herself named in a police complaint.

The shooter had alleged that people close to the minister issued her a fake letter, appointing her as a member the central women's commission, a possible reference to the National Commission for Women.

Vartika Singh alleged that Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh, the two alleged "aides" of the Union minister, initially demanded Rs 1 crore from her and then brought the amount down to Rs 25 lakh.

She also alleged one of the men talked to her in an obscene manner.

On November 23, however, Gupta had lodged a complaint against Vartika and another person at Musafirkhana Police Station in Amethi district, accusing them of levelling unfounded charges against him and trying to spoil his image, following which police had lodged an FIR against her.

Vartika, however, claimed the complaint was lodged after she threatened to expose "corruption".

