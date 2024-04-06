Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): As heatwave hits Tamil Nadu, Karur and Dharmapuri breached the 40-degree mark, as per India Meteorological Department's Chennai office.

These districts reported maximum temperatures of 41.0 degrees Celsius and 40.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also Read | Shab-e-Qadr 2024: Mehbooba Mufti Slams Jammu and Kashmir Administration for Shutting Jamia Masjid’s Gates Ahead of Laylat-ul-Qadr.

Heatwave is a condition of air temperature which becomes fatal to human body when exposed. It is defined based on the temperature thresholds over a region in terms of the actual temperature or its departure from normal. In certain countries, it is defined in terms of the heat index based on temperature and humidity or based on the extreme percentile of the temperatures.

Heatwave is considered if maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degree C or more for Plains and at least 30 degree C or more for Hilly regions.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Additional 100 Companies of CAPF To Reach West Bengal Next Week.

IMD had also forecast that heatwave conditions were likely to prevail over parts of east and peninsular India till today.

Regions that were likely to see heat waves were Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana.

IMD advised people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light colour, loose cotton clothes, cover head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)