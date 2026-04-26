People cover their heads and faces while to protect themselves from the scorching heat (File Photo/ANI)

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 26 (ANI): Heatwave conditions continued to intensify in Rajasthan on Sunday, with Barmer recording the highest temperature in the state at 46.4°C, according to weather department.

The extreme heat disrupted normal life in the district, with residents largely avoiding outdoor movement during peak afternoon hours. Streets in Barmer were seen relatively deserted as people took precautions against the scorching sun.

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Heatwave conditions are currently prevailing in several parts of the state, with maximum temperatures in most regions ranging between 42°C and 45°C. Barmer remained the hottest at 46.4°C, IMD Jaipur said.

A local resident told ANI that the heat conditions were "extremely harsh" and movement outside during daytime had become difficult.

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The heatwave conditions are likely to persist in some parts of the state for the next 24 to 48 hours. However, a change in weather patterns is expected soon, weather department said.

Meanwhile, with temperatures soaring and heatwave conditions intensifying, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday directed officials to strictly implement the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 on the ground.

Highlighting the growing severity of heat conditions, the Chief Minister pointed out a worrying trend: Delhi has seen temperatures exceeding 40°C for nearly 40 consecutive days over the past two to three years. This year, the government has carried out a detailed scientific assessment of the entire city using satellite data to identify high-risk zones. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)