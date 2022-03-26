Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) After a brief respite, the heatwave condition revived in many parts of Rajasthan on Saturday with a maximum temperature of 42.1 degree Celsius reported in its Banswara district.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a heatwave at many places in the coming days.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Center, the maximum temperature was recorded above 40 degree Celsius at many places on Saturday.

It was 41.8 degree Celsius in Barmer, 41.3 degree Celsius in Dungarpur, 41.1 degree Celsius in Jalore, 40.8 degree Celsius in Phalodi, 40.3 degree Celsius in Sirohi and 40.0 degree Celsius in Bikaner.

The Department also issued a yellow alert for hot winds at some places in Barmer, Jaisalmer and Jalore districts of the state on Sunday.

