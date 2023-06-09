Bhubaneswar, Jun 9 (PTI) Heatwave conditions scorched Odisha on Friday with 22 weather stations recording a temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Jharsuguda was the hottest district in the state with the mercury climbing to 45.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

The heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

"Current meteorological condition indicates that no significant change in maximum temperature at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next four-five days," it said.

The maximum temperature is very likely to be above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius at a few places, it said.

"People are advised to take precautionary measures (avoid heat exposure and dehydration) while going outside between 11 am and 3 pm," the IMD said.

Sambalpur recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius, Sonepur was at 44.8 degrees Celsius, and Hirakud recorded 44.7 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm accompanied by wind with speed reaching up to 40-50 kmph was likely in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal, among other places, the weather office said.

Light to moderate rainfall was also in the forecast at Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Angul, it said.

