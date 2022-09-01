Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) The Met department has forecast very heavy rain in sub-Himalayan West Bengal till Sunday under the influence of an active monsoon trough, warning of possible landslides and flash floods.

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Coochbehar districts, the department said on Thursday.

Also Read | 'Manish Tewari Is Disloyal, Destroyed Own Party', Says Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Sajjan Singh Verma.

The weather office also said that the monsoon trough could cause extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts.

It cautioned administration against landslides in hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and flash floods in low-lying areas in the plains.

Also Read | Supreme Court To Hear NGO's Plea Seeking Directions to Central Govt To Rehabilitate Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)