New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Heavy rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Delhi and national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday morning.

Gurgaon's Kherki Daula village along with some others area received heavy rains and hailstorm today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday predicted that the rainfall condition in the national capital will continue today.

The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 22 and 13 degree Celsius respectively in the national capital, the Department said in its forecast.

Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to fall further after today with the IMD forecasting dense fog on Thursday.

However, the temperature in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) is likely to witness a sharp fall in the upcoming days from tomorrow, predicted IMD.

"In upcoming days we expect that the minimum temperature, which at present is 10 to 11 degrees Celsius will likely to fall by at least four degrees and could reach at seven degrees resulting in an increase in the cold in Delhi-NCR," Anand Sharma additional director general of IMD on Tuesday. (ANI)

