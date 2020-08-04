Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) A person got electrocuted after accidentally touching an electric pole in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning following heavy overnight rains, police said.

The man was standing near a temple in Ovla area on Ghodbunder Road when he accidentally touched the electric pole and got electrocuted around 8.30 am, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Mi's Virtual Launch Event.

The body was sent to the civil hospital for postmortem, he said, adding that the deceased was yet to be identified.

In another incident, a part of the ceiling plaster of a building in a housing complex in Vartak Nagar fell down in the morning, but there was no report of any casualty, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Also Read | Landslide at Western Express Highway Near Kandivali, Narrow Escape For Motorists Amid Heavy Rain in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Local firemen and disaster management personnel rushed to the spot to carry out relief work, he said.

Throughout the night, fire stations in the city received more than a dozen calls about tree falls in various areas, he said, adding there was no casualty in the incidents.

Heavy rains lashed Thane and neighbouring Palghar district since Monday night, throwing normal life out of gear.

Many low-lying areas in both the districts were inundated.

In Palghar, there was no report any casualty due to the heavy rains, the district disaster control room said. PTI COR GK GK 08041059 NNNNthem 10 days prior. They soon realized the request was “the real deal.” He said his squad can learn from Touré.

“Any opportunity to get a player of his quality, one of the best in the world, is fantastic,” Embleton said.

“He comes across as a really good character, and it will give our players a really good opportunity to learn from him in the experience.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)