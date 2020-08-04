Mumbai, August 4: Following heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas, there was a huge landslide on a hillock with tonnes of debris falling on the Western Express Highway at Malad near Kandivali early hours on Tuesday. A number of motorists had a narrow escape when the landslide occurred on the Western Express Highway at Malad. A video of the landslide and subsequent chaos has surfaced on social media. Mumbai Rains: Local Train Services Disrupted, BEST Bus Routes Diverted Due to Severe Waterlogging in Lower Parel And Other Areas.

The video showed tonnes of debris falling on a section of the Western Express Highway where the vehicular movement was at a slow pace due to incessant rainfall. People can be seen rushing towards a safe place as soon as the landslide occurs. Fortunately, there was no report of anyone getting wounded or stuck due to the landslide. Following the incident, south-bound road traffic was blocked with commuters stuck. Mumbai Rains: BMC Appeals to All Offices & Other Establishments to Remain Closed Today in Mumbai, Except For Emergency Services.

Landslide at Western Express Highway:

Lucky escape of many motorist who witnessed a massive landslide at #westeren express Highway near Kandivali . @fpjindia #MumbaiRains #landslide pic.twitter.com/MnGoydQhcw — Sachin Gaad (@GaadSachin) August 4, 2020

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert Mumbai, North Konkan, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for the next 48 hours following incessant rains in the regions. With a high tide expected at 12:47 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert to all concerned departments and also to citizens to not go near any beach or low lying areas.

