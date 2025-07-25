Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Friday, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city and disrupting daily life. An underpass in a waterlogged area was closed as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety.

Continuous downpours have caused severe inconvenience to commuters, with traffic moving at a slow pace across key routes in the city.

IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for passengers early Friday, warning of potential delays and urging travellers to allow extra time for airport commutes due to the weather conditions.

In a post on social media platform X, Indigo Airlines posted, "Travel Advisory...A Rainy Day Reminder...With heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected over #Kolkata and #Mumbai, we're seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. While we can't control the skies, we're doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground..."

The travel advisory further read, "Please check your flight status and consider giving yourself a little cushion of time to reach the airport. We'll keep you posted, and we're always around if you need help."

Earlier, on Monday morning amid heavy rainfall, an Air India flight from Kochi skidded off the runway while landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

At approximately 09:27 a.m., shortly after touchdown on the airport's primary runway, Flight AI2744 experienced a runway excursion, which was slick due to monsoon rains. Despite the incident, the aircraft managed to taxi safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew disembarked without harm.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said, "Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on July 21, 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remain our top priority." Airport authorities confirmed the incident and said emergency protocols were activated immediately.

The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and airport operations have been shifted to the secondary runway while authorities assess damage to the primary strip. (ANI)

