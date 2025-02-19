Shimla, Feb 19 (PTI) Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rainfall, snowfall and thunderstorm in the coming few days, the MeT office here said on Wednesday.

An orange alert in these four districts, it said.

The weather office has also predicted rain and snowfall at isolated places in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts and higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

Light to moderate snowfall is likely in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur and the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts from Thursday midnight till Friday afternoon, it said.

A few spells of light snowfall with one or two moderate spells are also likely over tourist destinations of Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Solang Valley, Dalhousie, Sissu and Shimla and adjoining areas on Thursday, it added.

Meanwhile, the state has been witnessing dry weather since Tuesday and no appreciable change was recorded in the minimum and maximum temperatures.

Tabo in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of minus 7.3 degree Celsius while Una was hottest during the day with a high of 29 degree Celsius.

The state received 29.7 mm average rainfall during the winter season from January 1 to February 19 against normal rainfall of 149.4 mm, a deficit of 80 percent.

