Shimla, April 18 (PTI) Even as the weather remained dry in Himachal on Friday, the local meteorological station has issued an orange warning for heavy rainfall and hailstorm on parts of the state from April 18-19 and moderate snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti district from April 18-21.

Under the influence of an active western disturbance and other favourable atmospheric conditions, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Chamba and northern parts of Kangra and Kullu districts during the night of April 18 and midnight of April 19, and over Mandi on April 19, the MeT station said.

Moderate to heavy snowfall is likely over southern parts of Lahaul-Spiti district from the midnight of April 18 to early morning of April 21, it said.

The MeT station also issued orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 50-70 kilometre per hour at isolated places over Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla districts during the night of April 18 till midnight of April 19. It predicted gusty winds with speed of 30-50 kilometre per hour over Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kinnaur districts from early morning of April 19 till April 20 noon.

The MeT station also predicted light to moderate rain over most parts of the state with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning, hail and gusty winds with speed of 50-60 kilometre per hour over parts of mid and high hills, and light rainfall over some parts of the low hills and plains from April 18 to 21.

Maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 5-7 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state till April 21 and rise by 4-5 degrees thereafter.

The day temperatures rose marginally on Friday. Una was hottest with a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius while Kusumseri was the coldest with a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius.

