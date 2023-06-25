Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai on Sunday morning. The Maharashtra capital saw a downpour on June 25 as the Southwest Monsoon, already delayed by more than a week, was expected to reach the city yesterday as per India Meteorological Department IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city for the next 48 hours and said rainfall would gradually increase over the next four to five days. Kids Saved From Drowning at Juhu Beach Video: Mumbai Police Constable Vishnu Bhaurao Bele Safely Rescues Two Children From Getting Drowned at Sea in Juhu Koliwada.

Mumbai Rains Today Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rainfall lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Eastern Express Highway. pic.twitter.com/0NGMLvLfhf — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

