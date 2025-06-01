Lawngtlai (Mizoram) [India], June 1 (ANI): As heavy rains wreaked havoc across the Northeast region, three people were rescued from a building that collapsed due to the downpour in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, due to heavy outbursts of rainfall, six buildings and one Assam-type house in Chandmary and Bazar areas in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district were affected on Saturday evening. The district administration has rescued the people from the debris.

Lawngtlai district Deputy Commissioner Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy rushed to the site and coordinated evacuation efforts with the Central Young Lai Association (CYLA). The rescue operation was conducted under his command.

A statement issued by DIPR Mizoram said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 3rd IR Battalion, Thingkah, Mizoram Police, Assam Rifles, Quick Response Team, from District Disaster Management and Rehabilitation and CYLA Team had spearheaded the evacuation operations.

"Three persons were trapped inside the collapsed buildings and two of them were safely evacuated on 31st May at the forenoon. The last and third person was safely evacutated at around 7:50 pm in the night. All of them were taken to District Civil Hospital for medical treatment," the statement added.

The debris from the collapsed buildings also blocked NH-2, and clearance work is currently underway.

"As clearance work is still underway, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) led by Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy, Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson, DDMA, has closely monitored the clearance operations," the statement said.

The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) has been activated with predictions of more rainfall over the next seven days. The Quick Response Team (QRT) from Disaster Management and Rehabilitation and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 3rd IR Battalion are all set to act on any emergency situations. (ANI)

