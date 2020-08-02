Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 2 (PTI) Several parts of Kerala received rains on Sunday under the influence of the South West monsoon as the Met office forecast heavy showers over the next few days with a low pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal.

Thalassery in Kannur district recorded the maximum of nine cm of rainfall in the state on Sunday while most districts continued to witness good spells for the past few days.

A special bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said a low pressure area was likely to form over North Bay of Bengal around August 4 (Tuesday) as per the latest analysis.

"Associated with the formation of above system Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala from today (Aug 2) onwards," it said.

The weathermen sounded orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm) in nine districts from Tuesday.

Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod are the districts where the orange alert had been issued.

Orange alert would continue in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on August 5 and 6 also.

The department has also issued yellow (rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm)alerts in several other districts as the state heads for intense monsoon spells, which had played havoc during August in the last two years.

The state witnessed its worst floods in the last 100 years during August 2018 that claimed over 400 lives and destroyed several houses, while last year the state's northern parts were flooded as heavy rains and widespread landslides left over 120 people dead and caused destruction.

