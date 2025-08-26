Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 26 (ANI): Continuous rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir has led to the overflowing of rivers such as the Satluj, Beas, Ujh, and Ravi, triggering severe flooding across several districts in Punjab.

The areas under flood danger include Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Fazilka, Tarn Taran, and Firozpur.

The Punjab administration, in coordination with the police, is actively engaged in relief operations, Special Director General of Police (DGP) Arpit Shukla said on Tuesday.

In Pathankot, helicopters were deployed to rescue individuals stranded due to rising waters. Authorities are also closely monitoring other rivers, such as the Ghaggar, to ensure preparedness for potential further flooding.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla stated, "Due to continuous rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, several rivers in Punjab, including the Satluj, Beas, Ujh, and Ravi, have overflowed, leading to flooding in various districts such as Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Fazilka, Tarn Taran, and Firozpur,'

Affected villagers are being evacuated to safer locations and provided with essential supplies, including food, water, and medical aid. District Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) are overseeing operations on the ground, with full support from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Indian Army.

"The Punjab administration and police are actively managing the situation by evacuating affected villagers to safe locations, providing food, water, and medical supplies. Field officers, DCs and SSPs are overseeing relief efforts, and there is full cooperation with NDRF, SDRF, and army authorities. In Pathankot, helicopters were used to rescue stranded individuals. The police are monitoring other potentially threatened rivers like the Ghaggar to ensure preparedness for any further flooding,' he added.

The state remains on high alert as rescue and relief operations continue to mitigate the impact of the floods. (ANI)

