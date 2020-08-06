Gangtok, Aug 6 (PTI) Heavy rains in the low-lying areas of Sikkim on Thursday triggered panic among people living along the Rangit river, which is in spate.

The rains that started on Wednesday night have affected people in areas such as Legshep, Reshi, Rohtak, Baiguney, Pippaley, Sikkip and Jorethang, officials said.

Also Read | Pakistan Contacts Indian Government Over Matter of Appointing Legal Representative For Kulbhushan Jadhav: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

The state disaster management authority has also evacuated many families to safer locations, they said.

The authorities have issued a red alert and cautioned people from going towards the river.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest Man Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old Girl In Paschim Vihar Area.

The torrential rain also triggered landslides at Legshep in West Sikkim, damaging a major portion of the historical Kirateswar Shiv temple, officials said.

A three-storied building of IPCA Lab near Jorethang town was swept away in the landslides.

The increase in the water level of Rangit has also affected the functioning of a powerhouse in Rohtak. PTI CORR SOM SOM 08062229 NNNNr-level tennis — men's or women's — following a five-month break for the coronavirus pandemic.

A limited number of fans were allowed into the 1,500-seat stadium court and had to follow social distancing measures.

There are also strict rules for the players, such as handling their own towels, not shaking hands with their opponents, and no autographs or photos with fans.

Juvan was spoken to by the umpire after throwing items including her visor and wristbands to the crowd.

“Obviously we get tested a lot so I understand their concern but it was actually like an instinct,” Juvan said.

“All of us that are here are negative and so I was like 'well I got the result again today' so I thought I might as well give it to them. Yeah, maybe I won't do it the next few days.” Juvan will next face Camila Giorgi, who became the fourth Italian to progress to the second round after beating Rebecca Peterson 7-5, 6-4.

Sara Errani, Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini won their first-round matches on Monday.

Top-seeded Petra Martic eased into the second round with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Alison Van Uytvanck. The Croatian will face Russian qualifier Ludmilla Samsonova, who beat Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 6-2.

“It's been such a long break and I don't think anyone knows what to expect when the real match comes," Martic said.

"I really just tried to focus on my own game and tried to enjoy the fact that we are back on court again and I think I managed both.” Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit is also through after recovering from 3-0 down in the second set to defeat Patricia Maria ?ig 6-3, 6-3.

But fifth-seeded Elise Mertens lost 6-4, 6-1 to Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who will next play Paolini.

Lucky loser Océane Dodin rallied from a set down to beat Tamara Zidanšek 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Fiona Ferro triumphed 6-2, 6-1 over Nadia Podoroska.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)