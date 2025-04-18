Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 18 (ANI): Heavy rains, accompanied by winds, lashed on Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Friday morning.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Thursday predicted that the sky will remain partly cloudy for the city on April 19 and 20. Weather is expected to clear on April 21.

The meteorological centre had issued isolated thunderstorm warnings for the districts including Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and other few districts. A yellow alert (warning isolated thunderstorm) has been issued for Korapur and Malkangiri for April 19.

Apart from Odisha, northern state Uttarakhand has also been warned for stormy winds. Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, is likely to occur at isolated places over a few places in Uttarakhand including Bageshwar, Chamoli, Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Rudra Prayag, Tehri Garhwal, Uttar Kashi in next 24 hours, according to the meteorological Department on Friday.

Meanwhile, the IMD had predicted rainfall in various parts of Himachal Pradesh between April 18 and April 21 due to an incoming strong Western Disturbance. According to the IMD, a strong western disturbance is expected to impact the state, resulting in light to moderate rainfall in most regions and heavy rainfall in higher altitudes.

Speaking to ANI, Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at the IMD's Himachal Pradesh Centre in Shimla, said that the weather will change after two days with the approaching fresh Western disturbance on April 18.

"In the next 48 hours, the weather will remain mostly clear across the state. However, a very active western disturbance is expected to influence Himachal Pradesh from the afternoon of April 18 until the morning of April 21. Due to this system, we are likely to see intermittent rainfall across many parts of the state," said Katiyar. (ANI)

