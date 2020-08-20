Hyderabad, Aug 20 (PTI) Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places of several districts in Telangana on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD weather forecast, light to moderate rainfall or thunder showers at most parts of the state is predicted for the next four days while it would be generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the city.

On Thursday, most parts of the state received moderate rainfall.

Tribal town Mulugu received 89 mm rainfall.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Collector MV Reddy said the first flood alert was issued at Bhadrachalam at 7 AM today as the Godavari flood waters reached 43.1 feet level.

He advised people living in low-lying areas to be cautious and ordered officials to continuously monitor at the field level.

Telangana Minister E Dayakar Rao oversaw arrangements being made to rescue residents of Warangal, which was battered by rains.

