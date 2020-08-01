New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over parts of the country on Saturday, said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

While issuing a weather warning for today, the NDMA said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over isolated places over Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka.

In addition, heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan has been predicted, said the authority while quoting India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa and Coastal Karnataka; and heavy rainfall at isolated places over #HimachalPradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan," said NDMA in a tweet today morning.

Meanwhile, IMD Himachal Pradesh informed that light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely to occur at many places and heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places, in the districts of Mandi, Shimla, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan and Sirmour and visibility will remain less than 1,000 m.

