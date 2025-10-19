Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 19 (ANI):Train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) were cancelled on Sunday following heavy rains and multiple landslides in the region,

According to Southern Railway, "earth slips" occurred at several locations along the route, with boulders, mud, and fallen trees blocking the track between Kallar and Coonoor, disrupting train movement.

As a result, the train services were cancelled for October 19.

"Train No. 56136 Mettupalayam - Udagamandalam. Train No. 56137 Udagamandalam - Mettupalayam. Train No. 06171 Mettupalayam - Udagamandalam Special Train," a statement issued by Salem Division of Southern Railway read.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and may move west-northwestward and gradually intensify. The system is expected to strengthen further into a deep depression, authorities said.

Assistant Director of the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Cuddalore District, said that in view of this, all types of mechanised country boats, catamarans, and motorised fishing vessels from Cuddalore district are advised not to venture into the sea until further notice.

Fishermen from the Cuddalore district who are currently engaged in fishing in the deep sea have been instructed to return to the shore immediately, the official warned.

All fishermen have been requested to strictly follow the advisory and extend their full cooperation to the government, he added.

Official handle of the Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai said in a post on X that light to Moderate rain with Thunderstorm and lightning is likely at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Madurai, Erode, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry, Karaikal.

Moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Thoothukkudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu, it added.

Earlier, Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning triggered waterlogging in parts of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. The District Administration had declared a holiday for schools in the district due to heavy rainfall. (ANI)

