A major traffic jam was seen in Gurugram at Gurgaon - Delhi Expressway ahead of Diwali 2023. A video of the massive traffic snarl at the Gurgaon - Delhi Expressway has surfaced on social media as the Diwali weekend nears. In the video, hundreds of cars can be seen stuck in an almost standstill traffic. Diwali and Dhanteras Celebrations: Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory in View of Festival; Check Details.

Massive Traffic Jam at Gurugram-Delhi Expressway

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)