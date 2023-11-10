Ahead of Diwali 2023 Gateway of India in Mumbai draped ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 colours to celebrate both the festival of lights and the festival of cricket! ICC shared the video and pics of Gateway of India lit up CWC 2023 theme. ICC took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "A celebration of two big festivals at the Gateway of India." Happy Dhanteras and Diwali 2023 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Auspicious Hindu Festivals.

Watch Video

Diwali 🤝 Cricket World Cup A celebration of two big festivals at the Gateway of India 🤩#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/hgMBd0JwTV — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2023

See Pics

WOW! The Gateway of India lights up in Mumbai to celebrate #CWC23 and Diwali 🪔 Head to our WhatsApp channel to watch the full video: https://t.co/bYzj1L8sTU pic.twitter.com/HDCgBa0G3n — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2023

