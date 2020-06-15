India News | Help Desk for Stressed-out Children in Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Monday constituted a special desk, comprising psychiatrists, psychologists and counsellors, to help children fight mental distress, amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The desk will provide services to all children free of cost, an official at the commission said.

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"The current lockdown has stressed out almost everyone, and children are the worst sufferers. Absence of normal activities, job loss of parents, economic hardships, serious illnesses or death of a dear one can leave children traumatised," she said.

The WBCPCR help desk will guide and support the young ones battling stressful situations, the official said, adding that helpline numbers are available on the commission website and social media pages.

Also Read | Nepal | Hundreds of Students Protest in Kathmandu Against Government's Handling of Covid-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)