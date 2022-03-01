Srinagar, Mar 1 (PTI) Authorities in Kashmir set up a helpline on Tuesday for the residents of the valley, including students, stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

"The divisional administration, Kashmir has established a helpline for those residents and students of Kashmir who are stuck in Ukraine," an official spokesperson said.

He said for any kind of assistance from the government, those from the valley stranded in Ukraine or their family members can contact on phone numbers +91-194-2457312 and +91-1942-473135.

