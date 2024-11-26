New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, in his first visit to the national capital after leading his ruling alliance to an unprecedented second straight term in the state.

The Prime Minister's Office posted pictures of Soren meeting Modi.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader led the alliance, which included the Congress, the RJD and the Left, to a comprehensive win over the BJP-led alliance.

He is set to take the oath of office for a second term.

