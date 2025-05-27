Guwahati, May 27 (PTI) A person has been arrested after a firearm and heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore were recovered from his possession in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of the state police, Assam Rifles and Assam Rifles Field Intelligence Unit (ARFIU), Sarma said in a post on X.

"In an anti-narcotics operation carried out by @cacharpolice, ARFIU and Assam Rifles - 648g heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore and 1 pistol were recovered," he said.

One peddler has also been arrested, the chief minister added.

