Cachar (Assam) [India], March 11 (ANI): Assam Rifles seized heroin weighing 97 grams worth Rs 68 lakh and apprehended an individual from General Area Bagha of Cachar District, Assam on Monday.

Based on credible information, an operation was launched by Assam Rifles in the general area Bagha of Cachar District, according to an official release.

The team seized 97 grams of Heroin worth approx Rs 68 lakh and apprehended one drug peddler.

The seized contents and the apprehended individual were handed over to Dholai Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

