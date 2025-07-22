Aizawl, Jul 22 (PTI) Personnel of the Assam Rifles seized heroin worth Rs 9.75 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Tuesday, officials said.

During an operation in an area along the India-Myanmar border, they recovered 1.22 kg of heroin from a pickup truck, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The vehicle has also been impounded, it said.

The seized heroin was handed over to the state's Excise and Narcotics Department in Champha, the statement added.

