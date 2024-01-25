Siliguri, Jan 25 (PTI) West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday called TMC MP Derek O'Brien a "foreigner", and said that he knew a lot.

He made the comment while reacting to O'Brien's statement that Chowdhury was working at the behest of the BJP, and it was because of him that the alliance between the TMC and the Congress did not work out in West Bengal.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Approves Gallantry Awards for 80 Armed Forces Personnel Ahead of 75th Republic Day.

"He is a foreigner, he knows a lot more, you can ask him," Chowdhury told reporters when asked about the TMC leader's comment.

When contacted, O'Brien declined to comment on Chowdhury's remark.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: School Teacher Shot Dead While Returning Home After Republic Day Event Rehearsal in Dhar District.

Chowdhury claimed that the Congress was facing problems in getting permission for organising some public meetings as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal.

"The Yatra will continue as scheduled in West Bengal, but in some places, we are facing roadblocks. We wanted to organise public meetings in certain places, but due to various kinds of exams, we are not getting permission in accordance with Supreme Court directives. We thought we would get relaxations in some places, but we are not getting it from the administration, they are saying that they can't give it. However, the Yatra will go on, there will be no change in it," he said.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra took a two-day break after entering West Bengal from Assam. It will resume on January 28.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)