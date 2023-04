New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Water supply in parts of Delhi will be hit with high ammonia levels in the Yamuna causing up to 50 per cent decrease in production at the Wazirabad and the Chandrawal water treatment plants, the Delhi Jal Board said on Monday.

The WTPs at Chandrawal and Wazirabad can treat up to 90 MGD and 135 MGD of water, respectively.

The ammonia level at the Wazirabad pond is 8 parts per million (PPM) at present.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards, the acceptable maximum limit of ammonia in drinking water is 0.5 ppm. At present, the Delhi Jal Board has the capacity to treat 0.9 ppm.

"Due to high levels of pollutants (ammonia more than 8 ppm) being received in the Yamuna at Wazirabad pond, water production has been curtailed by 25 per cent to 50 per cent from WTPs of Wazirabad and Chandrawal. Therefore, water supply will be available at low pressure from Monday evening till the situation improves," the DJB said in a statement.

The areas which will be affected are Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar.

The areas of Prahladpur, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi will also be affected.

