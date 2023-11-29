Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday said that the high command after due deliberations with elected MLAs will decide the chief minister of the desert state and that there is no one in the race for the top post.

Hoping for a return and putting an end to the alternating government trend in Rajasthan, the Congress leader said, "High Command has made it very clear, after winning, they will decide the chief minister after taking opinions (with elected MLAs). There is no race for the CM (post)...The decision will be taken by the high command based on the opinion of the winning MLAs."

Voting concluded in Rajasthan on Saturday, where approximately 74.13 per cent of electorates cast their votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is claiming to have an edge in the desert state as there has been a trend of alternating government since 1998, with the power shifting between Congress and BJP every five years.

However, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, banking on their welfare schemes, is aiming to buck this trend this time.

Earlier, a day ahead of voting, Rajasthan CM Gehlot, citing the example of Kerala, where the trend of alternating government was broken after 76 years, said that Congress would retain power.

"If the 76-year record of Kerala (to change government alternately) can be broken. It has been more than 30 years in Rajasthan. We did good work during COVID-19 times and have passed good laws, schemes, and guarantees now. People are influenced by it. Congress will repeat government in Rajasthan," Gehlot had said.

The votes will be counted on December 3. (ANI)

