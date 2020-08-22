New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Areas of west Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, adjoining areas of west Rajasthan and the Gujarat subdivision are at high risk of flash floods for the next 24 hours, and Konkan and Goa have been issued a moderate risk, a Central Water Commission (CWC) official flood forecast informed on Saturday.

"High risk over some areas of West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and adjoining areas of West Rajasthan and the Gujarat subdivision. Moderate to high risk over some areas of Konkan and the Goa subdivision," the CWC tweeted.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) further predicted thunderstorms around the same regions.

"Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and Konkan & Goa during the next 24 hours and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat state and Rajasthan during next 2-3 days," the IMD tweeted on Saturday. (ANI)

