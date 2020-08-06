New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) High humidity troubled residents in the national capital on Thursday, a day after rains drenched the city.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Humidity levels shot up to 96 per cent, causing inconvenience to the residents.

After receiving more than normal rainfall in July, Delhi has witnessed a subdued monsoon in August so far.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 19.7 mm rainfall so far this month against the normal of 60.9 mm, a deficit of 68 per cent.

The Palam weather station has recorded 44 per cent less rain this month.

Only light rains are predicted over the next two to three days.

In July, Delhi had gauged 236.9 mm precipitation, 12 per cent more than the normal of 210.6 mm. PTI GVS

