New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The High-Level Committee constituted by the Government under the Chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind former President of India to examine the issue relating to holding of simultaneous elections in the country and make recommendations thereon held its third meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Law and Justice, NK Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission, Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha, and Shri Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner attended the meeting.

After welcoming the Members of the HLC to the third meeting, the Chairman of the Committee Ram Nath Kovind along with the members confirmed the minutes of the second meeting held on 25th of October 2023, and the action taken on the decisions thereof.

Secretary of the Committee Dr Niten Chandra apprised the Committee members about the various follow up actions taken on decisions taken in the second meeting and during the intervening period.

On January 5 a public notice was issued in 105 leading newspapers across the country inviting suggestions from citizens for making appropriate changes in the existing legal - administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country by 15th January through email and responding on the website of the Committee.

Altogether 20,972 responses were received out of which 81% affirmed the idea of simultaneous election. Besides, suggestions were also invited from 46 political parties. Till date, suggestions have been received from 17 political parties. Suggestions by the Election Commission of India were also noted by the Committee.

Additionally, the Chairman of the HLC on Simultaneous Elections, Ram Nath Kovind has initiated consultations with eminent jurists, former Chief Justices of the Supreme Court and High Courts, former Chief Election Commissioners of India, heads of Bar Council of India, FICCI, ASSOCHAM and CII. It has been decided to hold the next meeting of the HLC on January 27. (ANI)

