New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The union government has proposed December 1 as the new date of talks with the leaders of protesting farmers on their concerns about the three new farm laws with the decision taken after high-level deliberations.

The sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking feedback from senior ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

They said that the Prime Minister had spoken to Rajnath Singh, who has handled agriculture portfolio earlier and is learnt to be in touch with farmer leaders to find a solution to the situation.

They said that there was also a meeting between Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday.

Tomar had earlier said that talks will be held on December 3 but Shah had offered to hold talks earlier and had urged farmers to move to Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari area, the site marked for their protest.

Sources said that for the past two days, the ministers have worked the phone lines and there have been backchannel talks to find a way forward.

They said various leaders from states who gave had a good rapport with the leadership of agitating farmers were contacted.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the new agriculture reform laws in his 'Mann ki Baat' programme on Sunday and at an event in Varanasi today.

He said that the farm laws were in the interest of farmers and will empower them by giving them options to increase their income.

Farmers are protesting in Delhi and its border areas against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

