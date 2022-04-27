Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said a high number of cases in the state are mainly from Gurugram and Faridabad bordering Delhi.

Khattar said Haryana is fully prepared to tackle any surge in Covid cases and added that enhanced health infrastructure has been set up in the state.

Along with enhanced health facilities, the state government has also started the recruitment process of new medical staff, he said.

Khattar was speaking during the virtual meeting of chief ministers convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Health Minister Anil Vij were also present, an official statement said here.

The chief minister said for the last one week, there has been a rise in the number of Covid patients in Gurugram and Faridabad, the districts sharing proximity with Delhi.

Sharing the Covid status of the remaining districts in the state, he said the infections were either nil or these places recorded very few cases.

Notably, Gurugram and Faridabad have been fuelling the surge in cases for the past several days in the state.

On April 27, of the total 535 Covid cases in the state, 421 were from Gurugram and 85 from Faridabad district. Faridabad also reported a fatality on Wednesday, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

During the interaction, Khattar said the Haryana government is administering the booster or precaution dose free of cost for the beneficiaries falling within the age group of 18 to 59 years.

Khattar said presently 13,500 Covid tests are being conducted in the state daily which will be enhanced to 20,000.

He said 94 oxygen plants have been set up from PM CARES and CSR funds. There are 58,000 isolation beds and 15,000 oxygen beds in state hospitals. Of the Rs 602 crore ECRP (Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness) fund provided by the central government, 75 percent has been utilised, Khattar said.

He said the recruitment process of 1,252 medical officers is also going on in the state.

At the same time, 8,000 multi-disciplinary teams which had been constituted in rural areas earlier have been activated again, he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the challenge of the Covid pandemic is not fully over yet, with the increase in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks manifesting the need to stay alert, and underlined that vaccination remains the biggest protective shield against the virus.

Speaking during the meeting with CMs, the prime minister also said the government's priority is to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest with special campaigns needed in schools.

